Man nearly had to call 911 after sharing news of $550,000 lottery win with wife
The winner woke up his wife to tell her the good news
A lottery win almost resulted in a trip to the hospital.
A Kendall County, Illinois, man won $550,000 last month, lottery officials announced Friday, after he matched all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing.
Exclusive to Illinois, Lucky Day Lotto tickets can be purchased for $1 online, using the state’s lottery app, or in-store. While players do have a 1 in 12 chance of winning a prize, there is a 1 in 1,221,759 chance of taking home the jackpot, which varies from day to day.
The winning numbers were 3, 4, 6, 26 and 28. While the winner did choose to remain anonymous, he recalled waking up his wife to tell her the good news.
“I woke her up and asked, ‘Honey, where do you want to move? I just won the lottery!’ She started hyperventilating. I almost called 911,” he recalled.
After dwelling on what to do with the prize money, the couple decided to put some toward a vacation.
“We’re going to take a dream trip to Hawaii this winter to visit family and make the holidays unforgettable! This also sets us up nicely for retirement,” the lottery winner said.
Not only that, but this wasn’t the man’s first time winning Lucky Day Lotto.
“Would you believe this isn’t my first big win? I actually won $50,000 on Lucky Day Lotto back in 2001, so to win again is just amazing,” he said.
The winning ticket was sold at Plano Liquor and Wine in Plano, Illinois, which will receive one percent of the total prize money ($5,500) as a reward.
Meanwhile, Michael Perry from Kentucky recently won $250,000 after purchasing two Wild Cash 100X scratch-off tickets for $10 each.
The first ticket wasn’t a winner.
“But when I scratched off the second ticket, I couldn't believe my eyes – $250,000! Anytime I buy them, I always buy two at a time,” Perry revealed to lottery officials, per local ABC affiliate WHAS.
Perry immediately called his wife after scratching the winning ticket to reveal a win in every possible spot on the card.
“I was at work, and I knew he was on his way down to Louisville,” Felicia Perry told lottery officials. “He called me so I answered, and he said, ‘Can you talk? You’re going to think I’m joking with you, but I promise I’m not. I just hit $250,000 on a ticket. Can you get off from work and go to the lottery office with me?’”
