Actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

The couple — who share daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade — were famously at the center of a college admissions scandal in 2019 that gripped the U.S.

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much told People magazine.

The Full House star and her husband were among 33 wealthy parents who were charged with trying to rig the American college admissions system.

The couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for spending $500,000 to bribe a coach at the University of Southern California to say her daughters were athletics prospects.

open image in gallery Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentences to two months and five months in prison, respectively ( JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images )

In October 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months. In addition to the prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Under his own plea deal, Loughlin’s husband was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin began serving her sentence in October and was released in December 2020, just shy of the full duration.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also caught up in the scandal and pled guilty to bribing an exam marker $15,000 (£10,000) to change her daughter’s incorrect SAT answers. She was subsequently sentenced to 14 days in prison.

open image in gallery Loughlin with her daughter, YouTuber Olivia Jade ( Getty Images )

Loughlin gave her first major interview since the scandal in April last year.

“I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too,” she told First for Women Magazine.

“My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven," she continued. "No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short.”

The seperation comes after the former couple listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $16.5 million in February.

The couple purchased the home in August 2020 for $9.5 million, People reported.

Loughlin made a notable return to television with a self-parodying cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm in March 2024, where she played a golf enthusiast attempting to gain entry into Larry David's country club despite her controversial past.

Her younger daughter, Olivia Jade, had already built a sizeable following on YouTube and Instagram before the scandal.

In 2021, she participated in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and earned a respectable eighth-place finish

She recently sparked reunion rumors with her ex, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, after she was seen supporting him at the premiere of his latest film, Frankenstein, at the Toronto International Film Festival.