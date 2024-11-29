Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lindsay Lohan’s dad Michael Lohan has defended his daughter’s natural features amid plastic surgery speculation.

Many people have commented on the Mean Girls star’s appearance since she stepped back into the limelight while filming the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel. Lohan left Hollywood and moved Dubai 10 years ago amid intense paparazzi scrutiny.

“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” her 64-year-old father told Page Six. “Her look (is) so natural — just like her talent.”

Michael went on to call all the individuals spreading “false narratives” about his daughter’s looks “disgusting.” That said, the former Wall Street trader admitted Lohan has gotten chemical peels, Botox, and filler.

On X/Twitter, fans have shared side-by-side images of the Irish Wish actor from past years to show her “glow-up” and “incredible transformation.”

Lindsay Lohan’s dad defends his daughter’s appearance against plastic surgery claims ( Getty Images fir Michael Kors )

The Just My Luck lead was in and out of rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in her early twenties. Beginning January 2007, she was sent to five different rehab facilities for a total of 250 days after multiple arrests and a probation violation. She spent two weeks behind bars in 2010 for missing her alcohol counseling sessions and ignoring the terms of her probation.

10 years ago, Lohan abandoned Hollywood and headed for London to escape the intense media scrutiny. She ended up residing in Dubai — where she met her husband, Bader Shammas, with whom she welcomed her son Luai in July 2023.

Earlier this year, the A-lister spoke to Bustle about what exactly motivated her to leave the country and how doing so has helped her mentally.

“I feel like some of (my work) got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying,” she told the outlet. “I wish that part didn’t happen.

“I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work,’” Lohan explained before admitting she was also in search of romance when she left.

At the time, the star was worried she’d never experience true love the way she’d always wanted to. “I was like, ‘What if I never fall in love? What if this never happens?’” she said. “And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the ‘yeses’ to come — the things I wanted to say ‘yes’ to.”