Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson has revealed that her co-star Pauline Quirke, who was diagnosed with dementia, no longer recognises her.

It was announced earlier this month by Quirke’s husband Steve Sheen, that the 65-year-old, who has also starred in Emmerdale and Broadchurch, had been diagnosed with the illness.

The actor is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous alongside Robson in Birds of a Feather. The much-loved BBC show ran from 1989 to 1998 before it was revived by ITV in 2014. It concluded in 2020.

Robson did not comment at the time that Quirke’s diagnosis was made public, but later called it “heartbreaking”. Now, she has shared the sad news that her friend and former co-star no longer recognises her.

"It [the diagnosis] was three years ago so I've lived with it for three years as the family have as well,” she told the Daily Express.

“She was so bright and so clever. It can happen to anybody, can't it?"

Robson added that she had noticed changes in her friend’s demeanour, and in her relationships with family.

open image in gallery Linda Robson has admitted Quirke doesn’t remember her ( Instagram/LindaRobson )

"I have noticed a real difference with her,” she continued. “She doesn't remember her grandchildren so she's not going to remember who I am even though we've been friends 56 years. It really is sad."

The BAFTA-nominated actor’s last public appearance came in February 2023, when Quirke was awarded an MBE by Prince William for service to young people, entertainment and charity.

open image in gallery Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke return in Birds of a Feather ( ITV )

In his statement, Quirke’s husband Sheen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.”

The number of people in England diagnosed with dementia is at an all-time high – with a record 487,432 people living with a diagnosis, according to the latest figures.

Dementia is an umbrella term for progressive conditions associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, and a timely diagnosis is vital.

On average, people live between eight to 10 years after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. However, some live for a further 20 years or more.