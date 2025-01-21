Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia, her husband Steve Sheen has announced.

The Birds of a Feather star, 65, is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in the much-loved sitcom alongside Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph from 1988 to 1999.

Quirke, who has also had roles in Emmerdale and Broadchurch, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2021. She will now “step away from all commercial and professional duties”.

The BAFTA-nominated actor’s last public appearance came in February 2023, when she was awarded an MBE by Prince William for service to young people, entertainment and charity.

In his statement, Quirke’s husband Sheen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence.”

open image in gallery ‘Birds of a Feather’ actor Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia ( Alzheimer's Research UK/PA Wire )

The number of people in England being diagnosed with dementia is at an all-time high – with a record 487,432 people living with a diagnosis, according to the latest figures.

Dementia is an umbrella term for progressive conditions associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, and a timely diagnosis is vital.

On average, people live between eight to 10 years after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. However, some live for a further 20 years or more.

Sheen’s statement continued: “Pauline is perhaps best known as Sharon Theodopolopodous from Birds of a Feather, the hilarious sitcom that ran for nearly 30 years. In drama, her BAFTA-nominated role in The Sculptress, was outstanding, as was her role as the mysterious Susan Wright in ITV’s Broadchurch.

open image in gallery Linda Robson,Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke in the stage version of ‘Birds of a Feather’ in 2012 ( Rex Features )

“Demonstrating her acting versatility, she also starred or appeared in more than 60 TV and film productions, including Carrie’s War, North and South, Casualty, Cold Blood, Thieving Headmistress, My Family, You, Me and the Apocalypse, and of course Emmerdale.”

He noted: “During her epic 50 year career, Pauline has been nominated for many awards, including Best TV Comedy Actress in the British Comedy Awards, Best Newcomer in the British Soap Awards and has received multiple nominations for Most Popular Actress and Most Popular Comedy Performer in the National Television Awards.

“In 2022, Pauline was awarded an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours. It was a heartfelt recognition of her incredible work with young people, her contributions to entertainment, and her dedication to charitable causes.”

open image in gallery Pauline Quirke being made an MBE ( PA Archive )

Quirke’s husband added that although her acting career has now “come to a close” the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing arts, which has over 15,000 students across the UK, will continue to operate.

Sheen added Quirke and her family would not be making any further statements as the star “just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren”.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from her peers, the public, and the dedicated staff and Principals at PQA,” he added.

open image in gallery Quirke, Robson and Joseph meet the Queen at ITV studios ( Getty Images )

Hilary Evans-Newton, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said in a statement on Tuesday: “We are saddened to hear of Pauline’s diagnosis and send our best wishes to her, Steve and the wider family.

‘The family should be praised for making the brave decision to make her diagnosis public, which will not only provide more freedom for them but also raise such vital awareness of the condition.

“We’re so grateful that Pauline and Steve have pledged to support our work when the time is right. We look forward to working with them to raise further awareness of dementia and funds for research.”