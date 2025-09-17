Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

lessons in lifestyle

Vote in our Lessons in Lifestyle poll: Do you believe in the concept of Type A and Type B personality types?

Find out how your opinions stack up with other readers with our weekly lifestyle poll, with questions on the latest trends from culture and lifestyle reporter Ellie Muir

Wednesday 17 September 2025 06:34 EDT
Have your say in our weekly lifestyle poll
Have your say in our weekly lifestyle poll (Getty Images)

Every Wednesday culture and lifestyle reporter Ellie Muir sends our Lessons in Lifestyle newsletter, packed full of details on all the latest trends, wellbeing advice, lifestyle news, fashion tips and more.

Each week, Ellie asks newsletter subscribers for their hot take on a viral story – from Kim Kardashian’s divisive “power nipple” bra to whether Jonathon Ross is showering enough.

You can vote in this week’s poll right here – and we’ll be updating this article every Wednesday with the latest poll and recording the final results, so you can see how other readers are responding over time.

For analysis of the results and more of our latest lifestyle features, make sure you’re signed up to the Lessons in Lifestyle newsletter.

Not subscribed yet? It’s free and easy to join – just head to our newsletter preference centre, press the ‘+’ button next to Lessons in Lifestyle, and enter your email address. You can also sign up via the email box at the top of this page.

Each poll runs for one week, with results published here once voting closes – so don’t forget to check back.

This week’s lifestyle poll

Previous results

An archive of poll results will be updated here.

