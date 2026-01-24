Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lego has perplexed its loyal fanbase by launching its first pair of shoes: a bright red set of wearable brick-shaped clogs, in collaboration with footwear giant Crocs.

Made from Crocs’ signature foam material, each pair features four studs stamped with the Lego logo, a movable heel strap and a faux anti-stud sole. They could be yours for an eye-watering $199.99.

Musician Tommy Cash was the first celebrity spotted wearing the kicks at EgnoLab’s fall 2026 display at Paris Fashion Week, stumbling awkwardly to accommodate the large size of the clogs. Cash wore the polarizing shoes paired with a black suit covered in Lego bricks, holding a red rose made from the buildable bricks.

After the collaboration was revealed this week, consumers have been sharing their confusion over the product and its high price point, with one person writing on Instagram: “$199.99? Have they gone nuts?”

“They look terrible and I want a pair so bad!” joked one onlooker on Reddit. “I lowkey need one of these just to annoy my friends,” said another.

open image in gallery Lego’s foray into fashion has divided onlookers ( Lego )

open image in gallery Brick by brick: Trip hazard or fashion statement? ( Lego )

Other onlookers remarked on how impractical the shoes look for the wearer.

“They have to be completely uncomfortable and awkward to walk in,” said one critic. “Looks like walking around with boxes on your feet.”

Some joked that at least the shoe would prevent any injury from accidentally stepping on tiny Lego pieces lying around on the floor. “So much comfier to step around in Lego than step on a Lego!” joked one person.

Some commenters said they were drawn in by the quirky design, with one risk-taker sharing on Instagram: “goofy as hell (I'll take 20 pairs).”

“My husband and i will be wearing this unironically,” chimed another.

open image in gallery Lego has priced the kicks at $199.99 per pair ( Lego )

open image in gallery Fans were similarly divided over Mschf’s big red boots, which launched in 2023 ( StockX )

The uproar around the shoes is reminiscent of the reaction to Brooklyn-based brand Mschf’s cartoonish big red boots, which went viral in 2023 after they divided the internet. At the time, the boots – made out of rubber – drew comparison to the footwear worn by the comic book character Astroboy.

Lego has said its collaboration with Crocs is aimed at teenagers over the age of 14.

“Everything you’ve ever dreamed of building begins in the Lego Brick Clog,” the two companies said in their announcement.

“Introducing a new and imaginative silhouette, constructed with the playfulness of Crocs and the boundless creativity of the Lego brick, it’s fun footwear that inspires youto build, rebuild and reinvent what makes you you.”