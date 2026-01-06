Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lego launches ‘biggest innovation in decades’ with new bricks

A demo of the new Lego smart bricks
A demo of the new Lego smart bricks (AFP/Getty)
  • Lego has unveiled a new "smart brick" technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, describing it as its "biggest innovation in decades".
  • The advanced bricks and minifigures feature built-in electronics that detect movement and respond with real-time light and sound effects.
  • They utilise Bluetooth for networking and inductive charging coils, enabling a unique positioning system without the need for wires.
  • Lego considers this "Smart Play System" its most revolutionary innovation since the 1978 minifigure, aiming to provide an interactive alternative to screens.
  • The new smart building blocks, including Star Wars character minifigures with distinct personalities, are scheduled for release in March 2026.
