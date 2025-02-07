Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Child maintenance activist Lauryn Goodman will be following ex Kyle Walker to Italy, according to new reports.

The pair were embroiled in a vicious courtroom battle over child maintenance last year when a judge finally ordered Walker to make payments for their two children until 2025 and 2031.

Goodman was accused of treating the footballer as an “open-ended chequebook” after a litany of requests including a £2.5m mansion, £500 a month to maintain a hot tub, £70,000 every three years for a new car, and the installation of astroturf so her daughter “could become a Lioness”.

Walker cheated on his childhood sweetheart and wife, Annie Kilner, with whom he already shares four children, during a one-night stand in which he was said to have fathered his second child with Goodman. The couple first met when Kilner and Walker were on a break from their relationship in 2019.

The Manchester City footballer has since been recruited by club AC Milan and has moved to Italy with his wife and kids. But Goodman is allegedly hot on his heels with new pictures showing her loading up a moving van with boxes as reports say she could be abroad as early as next week.

"Lauryn wants to be as accommodating as she can,” a source told The Sun. “She always wants to do the best for her children."

They continued: "Lauryn was happy when Kyle signed for Italy as Saudi would’ve been a bit too far and would feel more final, but Italy was a stone's throw away.

Goodman is moving to Italy ( PA/Getty )

"It felt a lot closer than her commute to Cheshire with how busy the roads can be. Italy is much more aesthetically pleasing. Lauryn is excited for new adventures with her children."

The Independent has contacted representatives for Walker and Goodman for comment.

Goodman shared an update on her child maintenance battle, as she campaigns for law changes to enable mothers to better support their children, with the financial help of estranged fathers.

Peter Kyle MP, the government’s secretary for science, innovation, and technology, invited Goodman to speak about her experience at the House of Commons.

“If anyone is having repetitive issues please be persistent with your MP,” she wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday (6 February). “Don’t give up on your little ones.”