Annie Kilner ‘files for divorce’ from England and Manchester City star Kyle Walker

England and Manchester City star Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, has filed for a divorce, according to reports.

It was alleged last week that Ms Kilner had “met with lawyers” to start legal proceedings to end their marriage.

The 31-year-old, who married Mr Walker, 33, in 2021, has reportedly filed for the divorce following his reported affair with influencer Lauryn Goodman.

The Manchester City right-back has four children with Ms Kilner and secretly fathered two children with Ms Goodman.

It has now been claimed Ms Kilner is seeking half of the England star’s £27 million fortune.

Annie Kilner at the Euros 2024 Match between England and Slovakia ( Getty Images )

A source told The Sun: “Kyle was stunned when he got the papers.

“He’s spoken to Annie about them and they are discussing the next steps. This doesn’t necessarily mean they will divorce.

“This is as much Annie flexing her muscles as it is anything else. She wants Kyle to know she’s not messing about. But if this is a bluff, it may well back-fire.”

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner with their newborn son at 2024 Euros ( Getty Images )

MailOnline claimed Mr Walker received the divorce papers 10 days ago, but he has since moved back into the family home, sleeping separately from his wife.

“Things are as bad between them as they have ever been. It wasn’t like a normal marriage. They have barely been speaking to each other,” source told the publication. “She is divorcing Kyle because she just can’t forgive him for what he’s done to her. She can’t get over it. She has tried.

“Kyle seems to have accepted it’s over. He’s been happier in the last week or so. Like the weight of the world’s been lifted from his shoulders.”

The pair, who met when Mr Walker was 18 and playing for Sheffield United, share four children aged 11, seven, five, and five months.

The Man City captain also has two children from his affair with Goodman, aged four and 13 months.

Earlier this year, Mr Walker apologised to his wife for the affair.

“What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility,” he told The Sun in January. “I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes – I owe it to everyone.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Walker and Ms Kilner’s representatives for comment.