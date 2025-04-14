Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez are going into space in style.

The two women are took off in a Blue Origin rocket at 9:30 a.m. today, with their famous crew, including Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. It is the first female-only mission in more than six decades.

One day before the big adventure, Sánchez posted a video on Instagram in her custom royal blue space suit for the flight. The look also had multiple zippers on the side, a black belt, and the former journalist’s last name on it.

All of the space suits also had the Blue Origin logo on navy blue sleeves and pants. On the front, the outfit featured a badge with a graphic of a spacesuit and “NS 31,” the name of the flight.

Perry also had her space suit, which featured her last name on it, on as she showed off the capsule her team would be traveling in on Instagram.

Meanwhile, King also shared a video of herself trying on her blue space suit for the first time.

Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez in their designer blue space suits ( Lauren Sanchez/Instagram; Katy Perry/Instagram )

“Here’s something I never thought I’d see, me in an astronaut suit,” she said. “But I like it, I like it!”

“You know what makes it official? It says King!” she added, pointing to her name tag.

During an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Sánchez opened up about the creation of these space suits. She said she worked with Monse co-founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim on the look in early 2024.

“Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man,” she explained. “Then they get tailored to fit a woman.”

The woman underwent a 3-D body scan when these outfits were made to ensure they fit each of them properly. While it’s of course important for the crew to be comfortable, according to Garcia, this wasn’t the only thing the designer was thinking about.

“Simplicity was important, and comfort, and fit,” he explained. “But we also wanted something that was a little dangerous, like a motocross outfit. Or a ski suit. Flattering and sexy.”

Kim added: “I, personally, would want to look very slim and fitted in my outfit.”

Garcia also confessed that he was considering putting a corset into Sánchez’s space suit, since he knew she wouldn’t have “been against it.”

“I probably wouldn’t have,” she responded. “[But] we’re going to be in zero gravity. So we have to be able to move.”

She detailed how she felt when she first tried on a prototype of the space suit, saying: “I was stretching. I was doing a back bend. I was like, ‘OK, let’s make sure it doesn’t split up the back in space.’”