Jeff Bezos’s fiancée turned heads at this year’s Oscars after-party, wearing a white gown that was reminiscent of a wedding dress.

Lauren Sanchez was alongside the Amazon CEO at Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar party inside the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. She wore a strapless gown with a long train adorned with feathered ruffles. Meanwhile, Bezos was wearing a black suit jacket with a white bow tie.

Sanchez's outfit was a hit with viewers, many of whom took to X to share their compliments.

“Dress would be perfect w/o the feather trim,” one person opined, while another agreed: “They look nice together, and one thing is for sure, her jewels are HER jewels, not loaners!”

Sanchez has previously sparked backlash for her fashion choices, specifically for the outfit she wore to Donald Trump’s inauguration back in January.

Sanchez showed up to the event wearing an all-white outfit alongside her billionaire fiancé. Inside the United States Capitol Rotunda, she removed her fuzzy white coat to show off her Alexander McQueen suit featuring a white blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sanchez opted out of a blouse, instead revealing a matching white lace bra.

open image in gallery Sanchez’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party look drew comparisons to a bridal gown ( Getty )

Many people argued that the outfit was inappropriate for such a formal occasion.

“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion,” one post on X read at the time. “Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha they have class.”

open image in gallery Sanchez and Bezos are set to get married on June 14, 2025 ( Getty Images )

“Lauren Sanchez complete inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible. Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity,” a third post read.

However, not everyone felt her outfit deserved such a backlash.

“I think she looks beautiful. There’s hardly any cleavage, calm down folks,” one person wrote.

Later that night, at Trump’s inaugural ball, she was seen wearing a peach-colored gown by Dolce & Gabbana and dangly earrings adorned with pearls. On Instagram, the former journalist shared snaps in her evening wear, captioning the post: “Starlight ball.”

While the comments had been limited, Sanchez had left a few comments up that had specifically mentioned her suit and praised her for the all-white outfit. She also went on to like the comments that told her to ignore the backlash.

“THAT GIRL,” one comment began with a fire emoji. “Don’t let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s.”

Another commenter agreed, “You look absolutely stunning and early today at the inauguration. You are truly an inspiration to me and I’m sure to Many Women.”