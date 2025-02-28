Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Davis has shared the “embarrassing” reason she was torn over breaking up with Alec Baldwin in the early 2000s.

The Sex and the City alum appeared on Rob Lowe’s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast on Thursday where she discussed her relationship with the 30 Rock star.

“This is the thing. Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, OK? Can I just say that straight out,” Davis told Lowe. “Like one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.”

She recalled her hesitancy about breaking up with Baldwin because of the Hamptons property, despite her reservations about their relationship.

“I remember I was at work and I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica [Parker], I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,” the And Just Like That… actor said. “Which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I’m like, ‘I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house.’ It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.”

Baldwin has since put his house in the Hamptons up for sale back in November 2022 with a sale price of $29 million. However, in July 2024, the price of the 10,000-square-foot farmhouse was slashed to $18.9 million.

open image in gallery Davis (left) clarified that Baldwin wasn’t the actor that ghosted her after lending them $5,000 ( Getty Images )

Baldwin went on to marry his current wife Hilaria in 2012 after his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. While Davis has never married, she did adopt two children: her daughter Gemma in 2011 and her son Wilson in 2018.

Davis also told Lowe that the 30 Rock alum was not the actor who ghosted her after she loaned them $5,000. “I never would have had to lend Alec $5,000, my God,” she said.

open image in gallery Kristin Davis and Alec Baldwin at the US Open together in 2001 ( Getty Images )

During an episode of her podcast, Are You A Charlotte?, last month, Davis revealed that an actor she once dated, who is now “very successful,” “ghosted” her after she lent them money.

“A long time ago I was ghosted. I don’t know exactly. It’s hard to define the term ‘ghosting.’ I think it was when there were cellphones,” she said.

“I did one time date this out-of-work actor. I think this was before Sex and the City. He’s now very successful. He’s very talented. But at the time, I had money because I had been working,” she continued. “And I was at his house and he had all of these like, ‘Your electricity is going to be turned off’ notices that you get when you can’t pay your bills.”

“I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’” Davis remembered asking him. “Horrible mistake. Anyone listening, do not lend anyone money that you are dating. It doesn’t end well. It really irked me.”