During the second episode of her new podcast Are You A Charlotte?, Kristin Davis revealed she once was “ghosted” by an actor — who has since become “very successful” — after he borrowed money from her and has still never paid her back.

“It’s funny that we didn’t have the term ‘ghosting’ [while filming the original Sex and the City series]” the Charlotte York actor, 59, told fellow SATC alum Sarah Wynter, 51, on the January 20 recording. “A long time ago I was ghosted. I don’t know exactly. It’s hard to define the term ‘ghosting.’ I think it was when there were cellphones.

“I did one time date this ad work actor. I think this was before Sex and the City. He’s now very successful. He’s very talented. But at the time, I had money because I had been working,” she continued. “And I was at his house and he had all of these like, ‘Your electricity is going to be turned off’ notices that you get when you can’t pay your bills.”

Davis went on to mention he also might’ve “wrecked his motorcycle,” his only mode of transportation at the time.

“I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’” Davis remembered asking him. “Horrible mistake. Anyone listening, do not lend anyone money that you are dating. It doesn’t end well. It really irked me.” Davis ended up lending him “all of $5,000.”

“It changed the dynamic in a horrible way,” the Melrose actor continued.

Kristin Davis opens up about her dating history on episode two of her new podcast ( Getty Images for Highbrow Hippie )

“And it was kind of a casual thing, probably should’ve known better. But I just felt like, ‘I can help. I should help this guy, he’s so talented,’ which he is,” she said. “I lent him this money and he stopped calling. So, I remember going over to his apartment, banging on the door, and his dog was in there.”

In her fit of rage, Davis continued banging on the door amid all the dog barking. Her boyfriend, however, was nowhere to be found until later that day.

“Later on, he did call me and he was like, ‘Did you come to my house and bang on my door?’ I felt so embarrassed. I felt messy,” Davis admitted. “Then I was like, ‘Well, remember how I lent you the money, now I haven’t heard from you.’ This is a successful actor. I just would love some acknowledgement or whatever.”

Wynter encouraged Davis to knock on his door now, years later. “Where does he live?” she asked. “Let’s go.”

According to Davis, her ex now lives in the country with his wife and kids. So, she’s no longer motivated to go and confront him.

“You live and you learn,” Wynter said before Davis cheekily confessed that wasn’t the last time she let someone borrow money from her.

Davis’s conversation with Wynter comes after her podcast’s January 13 debut episode in which she dished about having auditioned for the role of Carrie Bradshaw and got emotional re-watching Willie Garson, the actor behind “Stanford Blatch” who died in 2021, in the first season of Sex and the City.