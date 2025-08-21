Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kirsten Dunst reveals correct pronunciation of her name after ‘everyone’ gets it wrong

Star said she ‘doesn’t care’ that her name is repeatedly mispronounced

Maira Butt
Thursday 21 August 2025 08:28 EDT
Comments
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire's iconic Spider-Man kiss

Kirsten Dunst has highlighted the correct pronunciation of her name, which she said “everyone” gets wrong.

The 43-year-old Spider-Man and Melancholia actor’s name has led to confusion among film fans over the years, leading to constant mispronunciations of her name.

Dunst said has incorrectly been called “Criss-ten” and“Ker-stin”, and told Town and Country that the proper way to say her first name is “Keer-sten”.

“I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” she said.

“I don't care. I don't blame people. Like in England, they don't really say my name right. The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong. There was Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up. But again, who cares? It's fine.”

Dunst has starred in films including The Virgin Suicides (2000) and Bring It On (2000), with more recent projects including The Power of the Dog (2021) and Civil War (2024).

The actor announced that she has a few projects underway, including a mermaid fantasy with Anora Oscar winner Mikey Madison and another from director Sofia Coppola, whom she has worked with in films Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017).

Actor has clarified the correct way to say her name
Actor has clarified the correct way to say her name (Getty Images)

She also said that she wants to “make a movie where I don’t lose money”

Throughout her career, Dunst was told to change her appearance, revealing that a producer on the set of Sam Raimi’s 2002 film Spider-Man took her to a dentist without her permission in a bid to have her teeth straightened.

“I was like, ‘no, I like my teeth,’” she recalled.

After wearing a black Rodarte dress and dark lipstick at the film’s London premiere, the actor was told that Sony – the studio that produced Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy – was unhappy with her rebellious look.

“The studio was like, ‘She looks very goth,’” Dunst said. “And they didn’t like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre.”

Dunst will next be seen in the film Roofman, which is to be released in the UK on 3 October.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in