Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kirsten Dunst has highlighted the correct pronunciation of her name, which she said “everyone” gets wrong.

The 43-year-old Spider-Man and Melancholia actor’s name has led to confusion among film fans over the years, leading to constant mispronunciations of her name.

Dunst said has incorrectly been called “Criss-ten” and“Ker-stin”, and told Town and Country that the proper way to say her first name is “Keer-sten”.

“I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” she said.

“I don't care. I don't blame people. Like in England, they don't really say my name right. The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong. There was Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up. But again, who cares? It's fine.”

Dunst has starred in films including The Virgin Suicides (2000) and Bring It On (2000), with more recent projects including The Power of the Dog (2021) and Civil War (2024).

The actor announced that she has a few projects underway, including a mermaid fantasy with Anora Oscar winner Mikey Madison and another from director Sofia Coppola, whom she has worked with in films Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017).

Actor has clarified the correct way to say her name ( Getty Images )

She also said that she wants to “make a movie where I don’t lose money”

Throughout her career, Dunst was told to change her appearance, revealing that a producer on the set of Sam Raimi’s 2002 film Spider-Man took her to a dentist without her permission in a bid to have her teeth straightened.

“I was like, ‘no, I like my teeth,’” she recalled.

After wearing a black Rodarte dress and dark lipstick at the film’s London premiere, the actor was told that Sony – the studio that produced Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy – was unhappy with her rebellious look.

“The studio was like, ‘She looks very goth,’” Dunst said. “And they didn’t like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre.”

Dunst will next be seen in the film Roofman, which is to be released in the UK on 3 October.