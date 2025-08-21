Kirsten Dunst candidly admits she’d star in Minecraft 2 to make lots of money
‘Spider-Man’ star said her children loved ‘A Minecraft Movie’
After a career spanning cult classics and indie darlings, Kirsten Dunst is finally ready to cash in.
While the Virgin Suicides actor, 43, has starred in her fair share of blockbusters, from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy to Bring it On (2000), her more recent projects have been indie films such as Civil War (2024), The Power of the Dog (2021), and The Beguiled (2017).
Now, Dunst wants to “make a movie where I don’t lose money,” she told Town & Country in a new cover story.
She revealed she has a few projects underway, including a mermaid fantasy with Anora’s Mikey Madison and another from director Sophia Coppola.
However, she hopes to see another blockbuster in her future, admitting that she would love a role in an unconfirmed sequel to Jared Hess’s record-breaking A Minecraft Movie, partly because her two sons with Breaking Bad’s Jesse Plemons loved the first film, and partly because it would likely earn her a ton of money.
A Minecraft Movie, an adaptation of the mega-popular video game, stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, Orange is the New Black), and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as a group of misfits who find themselves pulled into a bizarre cubic wonderland. With the help of a crafter (Jack Black), they embark on a magical quest to return home.
Released in April, it grossed an impressive $955.1 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
It currently tops the 2025 domestic box office chart at $423,949,195 and ranks third worldwide, behind Lilo & Stitch and China’s animated Ne Zha II.
It’s also the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation, after 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which amassed $1.3 billion worldwide.
Despite A Minecraft Movie’s commercial success, the critical reception was far less enthusiastic. The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey described the movie as “underwhelming” and argued that “as an adaptation, it’s flawed from the ground up.”
“There’s a through line, buried in here somewhere, about how it’s harder to be creative, easier to destroy. Unfortunately, A Minecraft Movie proves its own point. Creativity took too much effort. Easier to destroy the spirit of the video game instead,” she wrote in her two-star review.
Although it holds a 48 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was a much bigger hit with fans and maintains a strong 85 percent audience score.
