The King has shared a moving video filled with famous faces and medical researchers to mark World Cancer Day.

The video sees Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden and presenter Adele Roberts – all of whom have opened up about their experiences with cancer – send messages of encouragement to people dealing with the disease.

The royal family said on its social media accounts: “This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them.”

It comes after the Princess of Wales and King Charles faced cancer diagnoses last year. Kate announced in January that she is currently in remission and gradually returning to work after completing treatment, while Charles’s treatment is ongoing.

In the video, Hoy appeared wearing cycling gear and opened up about his terminal stage four prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received in September 2023. The athlete had initially chosen to keep his prognosis private, but recently revealed he has two to four years left to live.

“We’re all in this together,” Hoy said in the video. “You’re not alone. Keep living life every single day, keep smiling and don’t forget to enjoy the here and now”.

Professional ballroom dancer Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2023 and underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy before fully recovering last year, recalled the moment a nurse advised her to “stop holding it all in and have a good cry”.

Olympic diver Tom Daly thanked the scientists, researchers, doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to find a cure for the disease. Daly’s father, Robert, died in 2011 from brain cancer when the athlete was aged 17.

open image in gallery Sir Chris Hoy, Adele Roberts and Fearne Cotton were among the celebrities sending messages of support and thanks on World Cancer Day ( X via @royalfamily )

“Whatever you can do to smile every day is important,” Daly told the camera.

Presenter Adele Roberts was diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer in 2021, and advised people dealing with the disease to “ask for help” and “do something every day that truly makes you happy”.

“When I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was overwhelming. I knew I couldn’t control what it did to my body but I was determined to not let it affect my spirit,” she said.

Presenter Fearne Cotton, who recently underwent surgery to remove several benign tumours, paid tribute to the “brilliant doctors, nurses and charities that work tirelessly for the cause”.

Celebrity fashion stylist and DJ Gok Wan also paid tribute to cancer researchers, adding: “Without your love, care, support and dedication, a lot of people would be going through a lot more difficult time”.

Victoria Derbyshire told people dealing with the disease that they are “not alone”.

The Palace revealed in February 2024 that the King had been diagnosed with cancer, which had been discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. He chose to make his diagnosis public to raise awareness of the disease, but did not disclose what type of cancer he is currently being treated for.

The Princess of Wales marked World Cancer Day by sharing a photograph of herself enjoying a walk in the Windsor grounds, captured by her son Prince Louis.

In the picture, she stood in a woodland with her arms outstretched, smiling warmly at the camera.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales photographed by Prince Louis, shared on World Cancer Day ( @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter )

A second photograph, taken by the Princess herself, was also issued by the Kensington Palace. She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.