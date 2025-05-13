Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian appeared to make a statement as she arrived at a Paris courthouse to testify against the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016.

The 44-year-old reality star wore a shimmering diamond necklace and matching earrings to the trial in the French capital on Tuesday.

The look may have been a defiant nod to the fact that Kardashian was there to take the stand against the burglars who stole $10 million worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Kardashian said she was left traumatized after she was tied up, gagged, and held at gunpoint by the gang.

Jeweler Zack Stone estimated the value of Kardashian’s necklace at $3.5 million.

“If her earrings are real, they could be worth an impressive $50,000,” he added to the Daily Mail.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representatives for confirmation on the value of her jewelry.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian wore a reported $3.5 million diamond necklace, earrings, an anklet, and a ring to testify in her $10 million jewelry heist trial ( AFP/Getty )

Kardashian was also seen wearing a diamond anklet her daughter North gave her for Mother’s Day, featuring the birthstones of her four kids.

Kardashian was photographed entering the courthouse in her jewels on alongside her mom, Kris Jenner.

open image in gallery The Skims founder arrived at the Paris courthouse alongside her mom, Kris Jenner ( The Independent )

This court appearance is the first time the Skims founder has seen her alleged robbers since the incident that took place inside the exclusive Hotel de Pourtalès.

Eight of the ten defendants — who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy — deny any involvement in the case. The case has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.

The robbers allegedly locked Kardashian, who was wearing only a bathrobe, in her marble bathroom.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she said in court. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”

When she first heard footsteps thundering up the stairs that night, Kardashian said she thought it was her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and a friend returning from a night out. “Hello? Hello? Who is it?” she called. Moments later, her door flew open.

She begged the robbers: “I have babies,” she said. One replied that she would be all right if she stayed quiet.

In court, Kim explained how the attackers arrived at her hotel disguised as police officers, dragging the concierge upstairs in handcuffs. “I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack,” she said.

French prosecutors say the assailants, most in their 60s and 70s, were part of a seasoned criminal ring that tracked Kardashian’s movements through her Instagram posts.

Two of the defendants have admitted being at the scene. One claims he did not know who she was. Twelve suspects were originally charged, and one has since died. Another was excused due to illness.