Kim Kardashian makes statement with ‘$3.5 million’ diamond necklace at jewelry heist trial
The reality star is testifying at the trial of her alleged 2016 robbers, who stole about $10 million in jewelry
Kim Kardashian appeared to make a statement as she arrived at a Paris courthouse to testify against the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016.
The 44-year-old reality star wore a shimmering diamond necklace and matching earrings to the trial in the French capital on Tuesday.
The look may have been a defiant nod to the fact that Kardashian was there to take the stand against the burglars who stole $10 million worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.
Kardashian said she was left traumatized after she was tied up, gagged, and held at gunpoint by the gang.
Jeweler Zack Stone estimated the value of Kardashian’s necklace at $3.5 million.
“If her earrings are real, they could be worth an impressive $50,000,” he added to the Daily Mail.
The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representatives for confirmation on the value of her jewelry.
Kardashian was also seen wearing a diamond anklet her daughter North gave her for Mother’s Day, featuring the birthstones of her four kids.
Kardashian was photographed entering the courthouse in her jewels on alongside her mom, Kris Jenner.
This court appearance is the first time the Skims founder has seen her alleged robbers since the incident that took place inside the exclusive Hotel de Pourtalès.
Eight of the ten defendants — who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy — deny any involvement in the case. The case has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.
The robbers allegedly locked Kardashian, who was wearing only a bathrobe, in her marble bathroom.
“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she said in court. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”
When she first heard footsteps thundering up the stairs that night, Kardashian said she thought it was her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and a friend returning from a night out. “Hello? Hello? Who is it?” she called. Moments later, her door flew open.
She begged the robbers: “I have babies,” she said. One replied that she would be all right if she stayed quiet.
In court, Kim explained how the attackers arrived at her hotel disguised as police officers, dragging the concierge upstairs in handcuffs. “I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack,” she said.
French prosecutors say the assailants, most in their 60s and 70s, were part of a seasoned criminal ring that tracked Kardashian’s movements through her Instagram posts.
Two of the defendants have admitted being at the scene. One claims he did not know who she was. Twelve suspects were originally charged, and one has since died. Another was excused due to illness.
