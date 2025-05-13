Kim Kardashian arrives at Paris court to face gang accused of robbing her

Kim Kardashian has forgiven one of the robbers who violently robbed her in 2016, during an emotional and revealing testimony in a Paris court on Tuesday.

The Californian media personality was left traumatised after she was tied up and gagged by a gang of burglars, as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

In the Palais de Justice, the judge read out a letter from defendant Aomar Ait Khedache written after his arrest in 2017, in which he apologised for the “pain” he caused Kardashian. Khedache admitted his involvement in the heist, but denies claims by French authorities that he played a leading role.

Kardashian had no knowledge of the letter until it was read out in court. "I do appreciate the letter, for sure, I do appreciate it," she said tearfully. “I forgive you, but it doesn’t change that – the feelings and the trauma and the way my life is forever changed”.

Earlier, Kardashian cried while telling the court how the ordeal “changed everything” as started giving evidence. She recalled fearing her sister Kourtney would find her “shot dead” on the bed in the apartment.

Eight of the ten defendants - who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy - deny any involvement in the case.

The Independent brings you live updates from inside the courtroom.