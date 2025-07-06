Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared an emotional tribute to her childhood friend Lindsay May, who died from cancer in February.

The 44-year-old, who grew up alongside May in Beverly Hills, said she felt “empty” following May’s death and shared photos of their friendship group celebrating her 38th birthday the year before she died.

Kardashian marked May’s first “heavenly birthday” alongside their “lifer” friends Allison Statter, Simone Harouche and Sarah Meyer Michaelson at a lake house, which the reality star described as May’s “happy place”.

“It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz,” Kardashian wrote in the tribute shared to Instagram.

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything – especially since you didn’t really even have social media – but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.

“The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you. It’ll always be our favourite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise. We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.

“Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so f***ing much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We’ll always have the lake – and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you.”

May was the founder of Mayflower Entertainment, a consulting agency that connected high-end brands such as Gucci with partners in the entertainment industry.

Kardashian and her “lifer” friendship group all attended Marymount High School in Bel Air, California when the reality star lived in Beverly Hills, then later in Calabasaas.

The Skims founder previously shared a “Lifers Appreciation Post” showing her gratitude to her long term friends. “Life is better when you have your lifers!” she wrote, alongside an infinity symbol.