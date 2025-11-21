KFC unveils new gravy flight to delight all your dipping desires
KFC launched its ‘Cluck Turkey’ campaign with nationwide billboards promoting chicken over turkey
This holiday season, KFC is shaking up the dinner table, urging fans to ditch the turkey and ham for its signature fried chicken.
The fast-food giant unveiled its Extra Crispy Festive Feast this week, featuring a brand-new Gravy Flight for $25.
The limited-time festive bundle comes with eight pieces of chicken (four drums and four thighs), two large mashed potatoes, four biscuits, and three 8-ounce gravies, including classic, white peppercorn, and the new Southwest cheddar.
For those who just want to try the gravies, the flight is also available separately for $1.99.
The holiday gifts don’t stop there. KFC’s Personal Pot Pie, filled with shredded chicken, potatoes, peas, and carrots in a creamy gravy, is back for $4.99 through Black Friday.
The chain is also offering matching pajamas and festive chicken-themed wrapping paper, and even a golden drumstick ornament, for the KFC-obsessed person in your life.
To make sure everyone gets the message, KFC launched its playful “Cluck Turkey” campaign, featuring nationwide billboards urging shoppers to pick chicken over the traditional holiday bird.
According to a company news release, it’s all in good fun, and a clever way to keep KFC’s chicken at the center of the holiday table.
"KFC has been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 70 years, and this holiday season we're inviting everyone to cluck turkey and make room for flavor," Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a statement.
"For us, it's about comfort, connection, and craveable food. The Extra Crispy Festive Feast and our first-ever Gravy Flight are designed to bring that joy back to the holiday table — at a price that brings everyone to the table, because the holidays should taste as good as they feel,” she added.
However, KFC has an option for customers in select states who are still craving the other bird.
KFC is offering Cajun-style deep-fried turkeys for pre-order at select locations in California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. Participation and pricing may vary, the company says.
A Popmenu survey polling 1,000 American consumers from November 17 to 18, 2024, found that 37 percent of consumers planned to get Thanksgiving dinner through takeout or delivery from restaurants, up from 32 percent in 2023, while only 5 percent planned to dine out, down from 17 percent in 2023.
