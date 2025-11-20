How to cook a Thanksgiving meal for all the family on a budget
- The estimated cost for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people in the U.S. is $55.18 this year, marking the lowest price since 2021.
- Turkey prices have decreased by 16.3 percent, though the overall meal cost remains 13 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
- Despite the overall decrease, prices for certain produce items like frozen peas, sweet potatoes and fresh vegetable trays have seen significant increases.
- Several major grocery retailers, including Walmart, Target, Lidl and Aldi, are offering discounted Thanksgiving meal kits or individual ingredients.
- These deals range from full meals for 10 people for under $40 at Walmart and Aldi, to smaller kits for four at Target for under $20 and premium delivered options from Costco.