Kelsey Parker has announced she is in a new relationship, two years after the death of her husband, the Wanted singer Tom Parker.

Tom was just 33-years-old when he died of brain cancer in March 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020. The news came as a “complete shock” to the singer who said he was left “devastated”.

The couple first met in 2009, getting engaged in 2016 and marrying in 2018. They share two children together, a five-year-old daughter, Amelia and a three-year-old son, Bodhi. News of the brain tumour came just weeks before the birth of their second child.

In a post on Sunday (22 September), the actor shared a picture of herself with a new partner. She wore a flowery orange dress while her partner wore a grey suit. Beaming in the post, Kelsey captioned the image with a simple red heart.

A number of celebrities filled the comments with supportive messages. Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha wrote, “Pure joy !!!” while Christine McGuinness shared red hearts and raised hands emojis. Vicky Pattison wrote, “Never been happier for someone”.

Kelsey’s followers also shared their happiness for the star as they wrote, “Must be the hardest thing after all you’ve been through posting this and inviting people in! You deserve all the happiness in the world”.

Another added, “Yes to this! When you love someone, you just want them to be happy, even when you’ve done. Doesn’t stop you loving Tom. It just means your heart has grown even bigger to let someone else in xxxx happy days xxxx”.

The blogger has previously gone public with a relationship in the past, dating electrician Sean Boggan before the relationship ended in December 2023.

open image in gallery Kelsey posted the image of her with her new partner on Sunday (22 September) ( Instagram/Being_Kelsey )

“When it’s meant to be, it’ll be, and that person will be sent by Tom, I reckon. He’s picking them for me,” she toldOK! Magazine earlier this year.

“I think he sent Sean for a reason. Sean was what I needed at the time and he was wonderful. I’ll never say a bad word about him. But, right now, I need to focus on work and providing for my children.”

Tom found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.