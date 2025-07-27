Kelly Osbourne remembers ‘one of the best Ozzy moments ever’ days after father’s death
Prince of Darkness died July 22 at the age of 76
Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly is remembering one of her favorite moments with her late father in the wake of his heartbreaking death.
The iconic rock vocalist and co-founder of heavy metal progenitors Black Sabbath died July 22 at the age of 76. He is survived by six children, including 40-year-old Kelly, whom he shared with his wife, British TV presenter Sharon.
Days after Osbourne’s death, Kelly shared a clip from his three-season reality series, Jack and Ozzy’s World Detour, to her Instagram Story.
“One of the best Ozzy moments ever!” she wrote above the video.
In the footage, Kelly is seen driving her motorhome with Osbourne riding in the passenger seat.
“Morning, I got this song in my head, I have to play it for you,” she tells him before proceeding to turn on George Ezra’s “Paradise.”
The two then break out into song and dance. “I love you,” Kelly says.
“I love you more,” her father replies.
Kelly honored her father following his death using lyrics from Black Sabbath’s 1972 ballad “Changes.”
“I feel unhappy. I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” she wrote last week on Instagram, alongside a “broken heart” emoji.
She had previously performed the song with her father in 2003 in a version that appeared as a single on her debut studio album Shut Up.
Osbourne’s death was announced by his family in a statement that read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” it added.
Just a few weeks earlier, the “Crazy Train” singer had taken the stage with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a final farewell performance in Birmingham, England.’
The 10-hour charity event included appearances from other fellow rock and metal veterans like Metallica, Tom Morello, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Lamb of God, and Alice in Chains.
Osbourne’s sisters Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming recently revealed the rock icon had been “frail” the last time they saw him, but said that his death “still came as a shock.”
“Ozzy forever,” his surviving Black Sabbath members simply wrote in a tribute on Instagram.
The band’s members all posted separate tributes, too, with bassist Terence “Geezer” Butler writing that he was “so glad we got to do it one last time,” in reference to their farewell show.
“Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart,” drummer Bill Ward posted.
Guitarist Tony Iommi called Osbourne’s death “heartbreaking news,” adding that “there won’t ever be another like him.”
In addition to Kelly, Osbourne shared daughter Aimee, 41, and son Jack, 39, with Sharon, whom he married in 1982.
He also had a son, Louis, 50, and a daughter, Jessica, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. During their marriage from 1971 to 1982, he also adopted Riley’s son, 59-year-old Elliot Kingsley, from a previous relationship.
