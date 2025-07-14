Kelly Osbourne slams rumors about dad Ozzy’s health after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Osbourne is fiercely hitting back at rumors about her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, amid his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The 40-year-old former reality star shared a screenshot of a direct message she received Monday on her Instagram Story. In the message, a social media user questioned if Kelly understood how “Parkinson’s disease works,” since she’s publicly said that her “dad isn’t dying.” The critic also claimed that Ozzy had stage five Parkinson’s, meaning the musician “was dying.”

“This is the s*** I wake up to,” Kelly wrote in the caption. “Wtf is wrong with people?”

In a follow-up story, she shared her response to the message, where she said that she “fully understands” Parkinson’s disease, a disorder in the nervous system that affects one’s movements.

“Your message is incredibly rude,” her response reads. “So firstly I want to tell you to go f*** yourself! He is not in stage 5!!! That is not the way his kind of Parkinson’s works.”

Kelly Osbourne calls critic ‘incredibly rude’ for messaging her about dad Ozzy’s Parkinson’s ( AFP/Getty )

After calling the comments “nasty,” she criticized an AI video that recently surfaced and that she addressed just days earlier.

“Stop watching AI-generated content and stop perpetuating the bulls***,” she added. “I don’t really respond [to] messages such as this but you really pissed me off, how dare you!”

The shared message exchange came on the heels of the AI video, which Kelly addressed last week.

“So, there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI,” she said Friday on her Instagram Story, as reported by People. “[A voice] starts out saying, ‘I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.’ What the f*** is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

She added: “Yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?”

The AI-video also referred to a suicide pact that her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and father had previously spoken about. Sharon first revealed that pact in 2007, noting it came to mind when her father, Don Arden, died that year, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision,” she told The Mirror at the time. “We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it—we'd be off.”

During a 2023 appearance on her family’s podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon told her son Jack that her and Ozzy’s pact was still in place. “I don’t want it to actually hurt. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya,” she said.

Kelly, meanwhile, slammed the pact, calling it “bulls*** my mom said to get attention one time.”

Ozzy publicly revealed his “mild” Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2020. He’s since been open about his symptoms, telling The Guardian in 2022 that he has suffered from depression, blood clots, and crippling nerve pain as a result of the disease.

In February, he revealed that the disease affected his ability to walk. “I have made it to 2025,” he said on his Sirius XM radio show. “I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

Earlier this month, he reunited with his band Black Sabbath, and they did their final farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Ozzy sat in a bat-themed throne, with a skull design on each armrest, during the performance.

According to the event’s musical director, Tom Morello, the show raised more than $190 million for charities, including Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.