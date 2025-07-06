Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson during her dad Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Osbourne is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

The reality star, 40, shared a video on Instagram of the DJ popping the question backstage at her father Ozzy’s final show on Saturday night

In the clip, Wilson, 48, took his partner’s hand and said: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.”

Ozzy jokingly interjected with: “F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

After the couple — who shared a two-year-old son, Sidney — laughed off Ozzy’s remark, Wilson continued his proposal. “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” he added.

“So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” he said, while he pulled a ring box out of his fanny pack and got down on one knee.

( Getty Images )

Kelly’s jaw dropped in shock, as she covered her mouth with her hand and looked around the room.

She then nodded her head to say yes to the proposal, before Wilson put the ring on her finger and hugged her.

The couple’s family and friends were cheering and clapping about the news, including Kelly’s parents.

She celebrated the special moment in the caption of her Instagram post, writing: “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

In February 2022, Kelly publicly revealed she and Wilson were dating, after being close friends for more than two decades.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she wrote at the time, alongside a picture of her and her partner kissing.

In May of that year, she shared that they were expecting their first baby together.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you as to why…” she wrote on Instagram. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

In January 2023, Sharon Osbourne confirmed that her grandchild was born, sharing the then-newborn's name, Sidney, during an appearance on The Talk.

Later that day, however, Kelly seemingly criticized her mother for publicly sharing these details about her baby. “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she said.

Kelly’s engagement news came after Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s other original members, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, took to the stage for one final time at Villa Park in their home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy, who revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, performed from a black winged throne. The concert, titled Back to the Beginning, also featured performances from bands including Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, and Tool.

Sharon, who first met Ozzy when her father was managing Black Sabbath, later took over as his manager when he became a solo artist. However, following Black Sabbath’s farewell show, Sharon said that she was now finally ready to step back from the industry.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done,” the 72-year-old told Billboard. “We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary any more.”