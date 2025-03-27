Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson has one problem with her children’s school that a lot of parents can likely relate to.

On Thursday, Clarkson was a guest on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast when she revealed that a lot of working parents, including herself, struggle to attend school events because of when they start.

“I don’t know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week,” she said.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer — who shares her two children 10-year-old daughter River Rose and eight-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — explained that parents aren’t normally informed of school events until the last minute when there isn’t any time to request time off of work.

“And, [they're] surprising you with it, like not giving you an advance, so you can at least tell your work, ‘Hey, I’m gonna need this morning off,’” Clarkson continued. “A lot of jobs wouldn’t let you do that anyway, but even if you’re like the boss and you would have that control our kids don’t understand, and we just look like assholes, when we're not there.”

“And, then they go, ‘Why was this mom there?’ And, then you have to say, ‘Because that kid's got a better mom,’” she added.

Clarkson is a mother to two children, shared with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Clarkson celebrated the 1,000th episode of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show last week after being absent for more than a week without explanation.

During the anniversary episode last Thursday, she looked back on the last five years of her show, which first aired on NBC in September 2019.

“I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy,” she said. “We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes.”

She praised the community she’s created on the show, filled with people who’ve “supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.”

“A lot of ups and downs personally as well,” she added.

Reflecting on how her show has traveled through various locations before settling in New York City, she alluded to the emotional challenges she has faced throughout her career.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” the “Stronger” singer said. “I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”

As the audience laughed at her remark, she responded: “It’s OK,” before explaining how her community on the show has “found comfort” in each other.

“And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the community we’ve created,” she concluded. “I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time.”