Kelly Brook is among the thousands of people taking part in this year’s London Marathon and, like many others, she’s encountered her fair share of injuries during her preparations.

The 2025 London Marathon is underway today (Sunday 27 April) with event organisers hoping to break the record for the world’s largest marathon.

Over 56,000 people have signed up to tackle the 26.2-mile course ahead of the 45th annual London Marathon, with many raising funds for charities and good causes.

Speaking to The Sun about her training Brook, 45, admitted that she had to stock up on tubs of Vaseline ahead of the race after finding herself bleeding during training.

She said: “I have gone through pots of Vaseline and on Sunday I was away. I was tapering and had a quick 10k to do. I panicked because I left my Vaseline at home so I went without. Nothing prepares you for the chafing! I was bleeding after 10k.”

Sharing more the Loose Women star said that she and her husband, Jeremy Parisi, have been “training since October so we have to trust the process and know that we have put the work in to give us the best possible chance to finish”.

Brook added: “Before Christmas, I was only running 2-3k before getting tired. 7k now is a warm-up so whatever happens on the day, I have made such progress in terms of my running capabilities."

Brook and Parisi took part in the 2024 edition of Race Across the World which she says helped as part of their training. “We were both pretty strong anyway but this has definitely made us more dynamic.

"After a 25km run, you feel invincible. We love to train hard and keep that up all year. When we did Race Across the World we had to climb a volcano in the snow for the final episode.

"We had spent Christmas in the Alps hiking mountains in the snow so we were weirdly prepared mentally to tackle that! We train a lot just to prepare ourselves for life in general you never know in our job what you’re going to be asked to do next."

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Brook is one of several celebrities confirmed to be taking part in this year’s marathon. Other famous faces in the race are reportedly EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, singer Alexandra Burke, former footballer John Terry, McFly’s Harry Judd, fitness coach Joe Wicks and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.