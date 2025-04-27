London Marathon 2025 LIVE: Start times, latest weather and pre-race favourites

Where to watch the London Marathon

The 2025 London Marathon starts this morning with event organisers hoping to break the record for the world’s largest marathon. Over 56,000 people have signed up to tackle the 26.2-mile course ahead of the 45th annual London Marathon, with many raising funds for charities and good causes.

Organisers have also assembled strong fields for the men’s and women’s elite races. Four-time winner and former world record holders Eliud Kipchoge will return to London for the first time in five years in a stacked men’s race, while Sifan Hassan and Tigst Assefa - two of the three fastest women of all time - are set for an intriguing battle.

Home fans will also get to cheer on Britain’s Olympic and triathlon champion Alex Yee and 10,000m Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan, who are both making their debuts over 26.2 miles.

Participants have been warned to prepare for warm weather in the afternoon, with runners to rethink fancy dress as temperatures could reach highs of 22C degrees.

