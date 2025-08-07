What is glioma, the rare cancer behind Walking Dead star Kelley Mack’s death?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Walking Dead actor Kelley Mack has died, aged 33, of glioma of the central nervous system – a type of brain cancer.

The news was announced by Mack’s family, who revealed her diagnosis months ago. A CaringBridge page had been set up months ago to provide updates on her condition.

The actor played Hilltop Colony resident Addy in five episodes of the US zombie show in 2019 and also appeared in 9-1-1, Chicago Med and animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Glioma, which is a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord, is the most common type of brain cancer in children and younger adults. They can be benign as well as malignant.

What are the symptoms of glioma?

Symptoms include headaches, vision problems, slurred speech, seizures or a general change in behaviour.

However, Dr Peter Abel, senior lecturer in the school of pharmacy and biomedical sciences at the University of Central Lancashire, said that “signs or symptoms can vary and depend on the specific location of the tumour”.

There is also “a hereditary component”, named neurofibromatosis, that “can make some children more susceptible to developing a brain tumour”. This condition causes tumours to grow along the nerves, which increases the risk of glioma.

Abel urged the importance of speaking to a GP about any concerns, adding: “They will be able to conduct the relevant tests to determine whether there is something wrong.”

What causes glioma?

According to Ana Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica, “research suggests about 33 per cent of all brain tumours are gliomas, which originate in the glial cells that surround and support neurons in the brain, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and ependymal cells”.

They are “categorised based on the type of glial cell involved, their growth potential, and their level of aggressiveness”.

How can you treat glioma?

There are different grades of glioma, and some are more treatable than others.

“Some low-grade tumours may be treated with surgery alone. Others may require numerous surgeries, or treatments such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and proton beam radiotherapy,” said Abel.

“The location of the tumour is an important factor when it comes to treatment options. Some brain tumours cannot be removed by surgery, meaning that chemotherapy and radiation is the best course of action.

“Cancer treatment is continuously advancing. More children are now being cured of cancer than ever before, and doctors are always looking for new, more effective treatment methods.”

Additional reporting by Agencies