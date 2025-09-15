Keke Palmer kisses Hot Ones host Sean Evans after learning about his crush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keke Palmer wanted to see if the sparks were flying between her and the host of Hot Ones, Sean Evans.

The 32-year-old actor reunited with Evans during Monday’s episode of the YouTube series, after appearing on the program in 2017 and 2021. After answering a series of questions and eating chicken wings coated in different hot sauces, Palmer mentioned a previous confession that Evans had made about her.

“There's one more thing I'd like to say, Sean,” she said during the episode as the end credits were rolling. “Because I saw an interview where you said I was like your favorite guest, all this really sweet stuff.”

“And I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark?” she continued.

Evans laughed in response before accepting Palmer’s request. While the episode showed their quick kiss on the lips, it then cut to the rest of the credits.

open image in gallery Keke Palmer says the ‘sparks were sparking’ after she kissed Sean Evans ( Getty Images )

However, the Good Fortune star could be heard giving her seal of approval of the smooch, saying: “The spark was sparking.”

The episode then showed Evans’ reaction to the kiss, as he told the actor: “When I’m dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

Palmer then quipped that she “had” to kiss Evans, before he hugged her and called her amazing.

While it’s unclear if their kiss will turn into something more, the interaction came after Evans confessed he had a crush on Palmer. During an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date in 2023, she asked Evans if he “ever had a crush on a guest.” After Evans said yes, he urged Dimoldenberg to guess who it was.

open image in gallery Keke Palmer kisses Sean Evans on 'Hot Ones' ( Hot Ones )

Dimoldenberg guessed multiple celebrities, all of whom weren’t the right answer, prompting Evans to reveal his crush was on Palmer.

“Very charming, she’s a very charming woman,” he said.

At the time, the Nope star reposted the Evans interview with Dimoldenberg on Instagram and quipped: “It was love at first hot wing — this was too kind @seanseaevans.”

Palmer spoke about Evans’ feelings for her again last year. During an interview with People, she shared how she felt when she learned about this crush.

“I was living for it,” she said, while noting that they had “good chemistry” during both her 2021 and 2017 episodes of Hot Ones. “Not to say that I was surprised or I wasn't surprised. But when I heard it and people were sending it to me, I was like, ‘I knew the vibes were vibing.’”