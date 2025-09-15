Popeyes teaming up with Hot Ones for fiery menu offerings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popeyes is joining forces with fan-favorite YouTube series, Hot Ones for a slew of special offerings.

The fast food chain has officially launched its new Popeyes x Hot Ones menu, which brings “a spicy twist” to Popeyes’ iconic crispy chicken sandwich, according to a press release.

The limited-time menu is inspired by the Hot Ones YouTube series, where host Sean Evans challenges celebrities to answer some juicy questions and eat rounds of chicken wings coated in different hot sauces.

So, Popeyes is not only offering three spicy food options, but also a new sauce, The Last Dab, which is the hottest sauce in the Hot Ones universe.

The first item on the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu is a mild option: Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers. The dish includes Pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, accompanied with a Buttermilk Ranch dip cup and a fiery Hot Ones Sriracha sachet.

Popeyes x Hot Ones menu ranges from mild to extremely hot food items ( Popeyes )

Next up is a meal with a medium level of spiciness, the Smokin' Rojo Sandwich. This is a crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones' Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles in a brioche bun.

Third on the lineup is Darin' Dab Ghost Wings, which are considered hot on the spice scale. These are Classic wings, either boneless or bone-in, dusted with a bold Ghost Pepper dry rub. The wings are served with a Hot Ones Last Dab Ranch dip cup.

The final offering on the menu is an extremely hot one: Hot Ones’s iconic and spiciest sauce ever, The Last Dab. It’s served in a sachet, so it's perfect for customers to add to any sandwich, chicken wing, or more.

While the menu is only available at the chain for a limited time, Popeyes Rewards Members can earn twice as many bonus points on all Hot Ones menu items from September 22 through September 28. The reward is offered when ordering online or through the Popeyes app.

Popeyes is also featured in an upcoming reunion episode of Hot Ones, where former celebrity guests return to answer a new round of questions and test how many hot wings they can stomach. However, in this episode, celebrities including Keke Palmer are going to try the dishes on the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu.

“Partnering with Hot Ones was a natural fit. They're a cultural phenomenon known for pushing boundaries, and at Popeyes, we've built our brand on doing the same with bold flavor experiences," Bart LaCount, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes, said in a statement.

“This limited-time menu is more than a product launch, it's a cultural moment,” he continued. “By bringing the viral spice challenge straight to our guests' tables, we're blurring the line between entertainment and food, delivering an experience that ranges from mild and craveable to unapologetically fiery for our most passionate spice lovers."

Sean Evans, host of the Hot Ones series, added: “When you think of bold flavors and serious heat, Popeyes is right up there with Hot Ones. Bringing our worlds together for this limited-time menu, we've created something that's going to test spice lovers in the most delicious way possible. Popeyes has built a cult following around bold, craveable flavors, so bringing our heat to their wings just made sense.”