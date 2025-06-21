Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William’s birthday with new dog photos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Middleton has shared a message in celebration of her husband Prince William’s birthday, complete with the first photos of their new dogs.

In the photo, William, who turned 43 on Saturday (21 June), is seen sitting on the grass alongside several black and brown English cocker spaniel dogs, including a handful of puppies.

"Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” wrote Kate, alongside an emoji of paw prints. The image is said to have been taken by the princess earlier this year as she shares more of her own personal photography.

The initials represented her own name, Catherine, the couple’s 11-year-old son, George, 10-year-old Charlotte, and seven-year-old Louis, as well as Orla, their dog who has been with the family since May 2020, after their first pet – also a cocker spaniel – died suddenly.

The official Royal Family Instagram account also shared an image of the Prince, together with the caption: “Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales!”

Earlier this year, William shared a similarily heartfelt message to his wife as she celebrated her own 43rd birthday, writing: “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

His birthday comes shortly after Kate pulled out of Royal Ascot as she continues to recover from an undisclosed form of cancer, which she was diagnosed with last year.

Prince William is seen with new additions to the family ( Instagram/PrinceandPrincessofWales )

Earlier this week, Ascot officials announced that Kate would join William in the second carriage of the royal procession in a published carriage list. Less than half an hour later, however, Kensington Palace issued a statement to say that Kate would not be attending.

Her absence follows a string of recent public engagements, including a service celebrating the Order of the Garter – another highlight of the royal calendar.

Kate, who missed last year’s event because she was being treated for cancer, watched the procession of Ladies and Knights of the Garter through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel on Monday (16 June).