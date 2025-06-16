Kate shares a laugh with Sophie during Order of the Garter celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales shared a joke and a laugh when she made a return to one of the highlights of the royal calendar – a service celebrating the Order of the Garter.

Kate, who missed last year’s event during the period of her cancer treatment, was in good spirits when she watched the procession of Ladies and Knights of the Garter through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

The princess was joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at the chapel’s Galilee porch, a traditional vantage point to see the spectacle.

The King and Queen followed convention and were at the back of the procession dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes, as were the other members of the order including the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh.

Kate and Sophie burst into laughter just as the front of the procession passed by, with the elderly Military Knights of Windsor leading the way.

William looked across at the porch as he approached the viewing spot but his wife was deep in conversation with the duchess and when Kate finally looked up William was chatting to Edward walking beside him.

Their route was lined by troopers on foot from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, wearing their plumed helmets and carrying swords.

The ceremony heralds a busy period for the royals with the King and Queen expected at Royal Ascot in the coming days.

Hundreds of spectators lined the procession route, with many bringing hampers and camping chairs adding a summer picnic feel to the occasion.

Kate and Sophie arrived together 15 minutes ahead of the procession and when two gentlemen ushers, who provide support at royal events, doffed their top hats one after the other at Kate and Sophie, the princess joked “again and again”.

The royal women looked stylish in wide-brimmed hats with Kate wearing an outfit by Self Portrait and a hat by Sean Barrett, with Camilla wearing a Fiona Clare dress under her Garter robes.

Before the service Charles hosted a lunch for the order, with the Duke of York among the guests but the disgraced royal did not join the others for the service.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and Lord Lloyd-Webber are also Garter knights and processed in front of the royals with others.

After the service, the royal family enjoyed a carriage ride up the hill back to the castle in brilliant summer sunshine.

Charles and Camilla’s coach travelled at pace, followed by William and Kate, then Anne and her husband sitting with Sophie and Edward, and finally the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The royals waved and smiled at the crowds as they were driven past just a few days after they took part in a carriage procession during Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Some of the Ladies and Knights of the Garter were driven in cars to the royal residence while others preferred to walk.