The subtle reason Justin Bieber performed at the Grammys in nothing but boxers

Justin Bieber gave a stripped-down, stripped-back performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, appearing onstage wearing nothing but satin lavender-colored boxer shorts and diamante-covered black socks.

The singer took to the stage on Sunday night to deliver a rendition of “Yukon,” from his Grammy-nominated 2025 album Swag, and seemingly used the opportunity for a clever bit of marketing for his own fashion brand Skylrk.

The brand’s double-blob logo was visible on the boxers, embroidered in crystal patches printed across the cloth.

Bieber, who was nominated for four Grammy awards at the event, launched Skylrk in January, selling reimagined basics not dissimilar from Kanye West’s brand Yeezy, offering $250 pleated jeans, $200 sunglasses and $80 slides.

The singer has been sharing snippets of his designs over the past year, posting pictures of prototypes of furniture, sneakers and sandals.

Last month, Bieber posted a picture of a pair of unreleased futuristic trainers on Instagram, updating his fans: “Working on this silhouette now for @skylrk. The tongue is creasing gotta fix that.”

open image in gallery Justin Beiber performs ‘Yukon’ in nothing but his boxers at the 2026 Grammys ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The shorts were from the singer’s brand Skylrk, which he launched last month ( Getty )

Bieber wasn’t the only celebrity to bare all at the event. Chappell Roan, the “Subway” singer nominated for two awards, turned heads wearing a sheer burgundy Mugler dress suspended from her nipples, a design recreated from the house’s spring 1998 collection.

Unlike Bianca Censori’s shock-value naked ensemble at the 2025 Grammys, Roan reportedly wore prosthetic covers under the Mugler design to conceal her nipples.

Earlier in the night, Bieber arrived on the red carpet in a custom-made Balenciaga double-breasted suit accessorized with an “ICE Out” pin to stand in solidarity with the anti-ICE protests happening across America, and particularly in Minneapolis following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. His wife, Hailey, also wore a black ensemble and a matching pin.

The 2026 Grammy Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Addison Rae and Tyler, the Creator.

open image in gallery On the red carpet, Bieber wore a custom-made Balenciaga look and ‘ICE OUT’ pin alongside his wife Hailey ( AFP via Getty Images )

Beiber was nominated in four categories, including Album of the Year for Swag, but the award went to Bad Bunny for his record, Debí Tirar Mas Fotos.

The Puerto Rican singer, who will headline next week's Super Bowl half-time show, dedicated the award to immigrants who "leave their home, land, their country, to follow their dreams.”

Swag marked Bieber’s first full-length studio album since 2021’s Justice. Despite a mixed critical reception, the album achieved a strong appreciation among fans, with standout tracks including “Daisies”, “Yukon” and “Butterflies.”

A press release for the project said it had been inspired by Bieber’s “devotion as a husband and father” and that “this new era of music has fuelled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet.”