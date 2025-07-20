Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Lucas has married Brianna Ruffalo after dating for three years.

The Yellowstone actor, 54, and the Los Angeles meteorologist, 34, both took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from their nuptials, which took place inside the Vatican City in Rome, Italy.

Ruffalo’s post featured mostly black and white photos as she was seen wearing a strapless, lace wedding dress while Lucas donned a traditional black tuxedo. The two exchanged vows in a private ceremony in the city.

“Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” she captioned the round-up of photos from the big day.

Many people were quick to turn to the post’s comments section to express their congratulations to the newly married couple. Even Lucas chimed in on the comments, writing, “I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful.”

The meteorologist then shared a second post on Instagram on Saturday of her and Lucas in their wedding attire as she expressed how grateful she was for those who helped plan the event.

“We are grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” the caption read. “I am so thankful for Father Winters at the parish I grew up in, and Sister Angelica at the archdiocese of Los Angeles- as well as several others within the archdiocese.”

The caption continued, “We also absolutely couldn’t have done this without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy. Thank you P & J team.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actor commemorated the occasion on social media as he shared similar black and white photos from the wedding while thanking everyone involved.

“A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny @sena_wedding_world who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true,”Lucas wrote. “Many many people to thank for this to come.”

Lucas and Ruffalo first started dating in 2022, before Lucas proposed to her while they were on vacation in Italy in June 2024.

“Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life,” Ruffalo wrote on Instagram at the time, “and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced — on every level.”

“This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered,” she continued. “So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend. I can’t wait to keep living this life with you.”

The Yellowstone actor was previously married to Jessica Clencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. The two share one 13-year-old son named Noah.