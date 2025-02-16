John Legend and Chrissy Teigen serenade the ashes of their late dog Penny

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared a video of them singing to the ashes of their late dog, Penny.

The couple posted their duet, which was a serenade to all their pets, on Instagram Friday. In the special tribute for Valentine’s Day, Legend and Teigen, who have four children, sang the romantic jazz song, “L-O-V-E” by Nat “King” Cole.

While decked out in various pink and red outfits, they had their dogs and bearded dragon in their lap, at various points of the song. They also dedicate a few verses to Penny’s ashes, which were in a brown box — labeled Penny Teigen — in Legend’s hands.

The video even included a special moment of Teigen kissing the brown box. During the portion of their tribute to Penny, the 39-year-old model wore a red, feathered velvet dress, and a matching red feathered hat, paired with heart-shaped earrings.

Meanwhile, Legend went for an all-pink look, including a sweater and matching pants, along with white sneakers.

Teigen announced in January that Penny, who she and Legend adopted in 2011, had passed away.

“Our beautiful little tripod queen, Penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Penny with her family. “Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy. She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed, and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even till her last weeks.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sing “L-O-V-E” to their dog’s ashes for Valentine’s Day ( chrissyteigen / Instagram )

“Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives. Oh Penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again,” she concluded, referring to two of her and Legend’s dogs who had passed away in recent years.

Last week, Legend and Teigen also revealed they’re considering leaving California permanently, due to the increased frequency of deadly wildfires battering the state in recent years.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Legend described the “shock” he and his family felt upon returning home last month during the Palisades fire after a family vacation.

“On our ride home to Beverly Hills from the airport, we could see the flames and billowing smoke from the Palisades fire,” he said. “Watching TV in the family room, our fears grew. When the Sunset fire began to expand on January 9, the danger felt too close for comfort.”

That night, Legend said he and Teigen “gathered our four kids, four dogs and bearded dragon and drove south to a hotel in Carlsbad.” They didn’t return to their home in Beverly Hills until the following week.

Legend and Teigen, who have been married since 2013, previously owned a pair of New York City penthouses. However, they sold them for a whopping $18 million in 2022 after realizing that most of their time was spent in L.A.

“Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived,” he told the WSJ. “We probably will, once our youngest ones grow up a bit. Every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it’s time to head back East. Who knows.”

The couple have lived in Beverly Hills since 2020 with their four children: Luna, aged eight; Miles, six; Esti, two; and Wren, one. In that time, the city has faced several deadly blazes, including the 2020 Bobcat Fire and, most recently, the January Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Sunset fires.