Emotional LA fires montage leaves Grammys viewers in agreement

Viewers reacted emotionally as the 2025 Grammy Awards which took place against the backdrop of devastating wildfires that have torn through California in recent weeks.

Ahead of the broadcast, a letter sent to the Recording Academy members from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, said the Grammys were not going to be postponed but go on with a “renewed sense of purpose”.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles,” the letter read.

The show, taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, kicked off with a performance of Randy Newman’s “I Love LA” by Dawes, as a tribute to those who lost their homes in the fire. The American folk rock group, who were personally affected by the fire and lost their home and studio, was joined on stage by John Legend, Sheryl Crowe, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

open image in gallery (L-R) Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards ( Getty Images )

The Grammys also aired a compilation of the destruction caused by the wildfires across Los Angeles. Visuals of the fires, along with those of residents returning to their damaged homes showed the scale of the devastation left in the wake of the devastation.

“We're going to need each other. We're going to need everyone. Knowing we're not alone makes all the difference,” a voiceover ending the video said.

Viewers have largely reacted emotionally to the montage, with many saying watching the video was “tearing” them up.

“I’m gonna be honest, this fire footage on the Grammy’s is opening up old wounds,” said one viewer.

“The wrenching LA fire footage at the Grammys – even after witnessing the devastation in real time reporting – should shake anyone with an ounce of humanity. An American tragedy. And we’re all Americans,” said another.

“This segment is tearing me up man… the LA fires were so horrific, I cried for days with my bags packed just waiting for our time. Seeing friends’ homes absolutely decimated. The donations and songs for relief might seem excessive but being here.. it changed all of us.”

“It’s a beautiful job the Grammys are doing to raise money for fire relief. I hope it helps everyone who needs it.”

“Watching Grammys in Los Angeles. California will rebuild. Thank you brave fire fighters for saving thousands of animals. And bless LA for clogging highways in protests against deportation today, Californians are rich but most of us are Blue.”

Some, however, called out the Grammys for asking viewers to donate and called on the music industry to do more.

“Grammy asking me to donate money to the damn fires when it’s a building full of millionaires. Y’all donate the f****** money,” said a viewer.

“Watching the Grammy’s and seeing the host tell us, the viewers who are average middle class citizens to donate to LA fire relief while surrounded by BILLIONS of dollars sums up America in a nutshell.”

The Grammys also allotted ad time for local businesses that had been affected by the fires, a move that was appreciated by viewers.

open image in gallery Firefighters attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards ( Getty Images )

The Grammys invited first responders and members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to the show.

Funds raised during the broadcast will go to MusiCares, Direct Relief, the Pasadena Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation.