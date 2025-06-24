Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton appear to confirm romance months after robbery revealed her at his house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL star Joe Burrow and model Olivia Ponton have seemingly confirmed months-long romance rumors that have swirled ever since the latter was revealed to be at his home the night it was burglarized.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, 28, and Sports Illustrated model, 23, were pictured in New York City over the weekend, enjoying a night out on the town.

Burrow was wearing a backwards baseball cap, a blue sweatshirt-like t-shirt, and jeans, while Ponton was in black shorts and a white, collared front-tied shirt.

The pair spent the evening hopping between several celebrity hotspots in Manhattan before ending the night at Ponton’s apartment in the early hours, according to E! News.

The Independent has contacted Burrrow and Ponton’s representatives for comment.

NFL star Joe Burrow (left) and Olivia Ponton (right) were recently pictured enjoying a night out on the town ( Getty )

Their apparent date night comes months after Burrow’s Cincinnati home was burglarized in December while he was away in Texas for his team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. At the time, reports revealed that Ponton, who had been at his home that night, called the police.

A police report obtained by TMZ Sports noted that the robbery had been phoned in by a 22-year-old female, later identified as Ponton, at 8:14 p.m. According to the call transcript, the woman on the phone said she saw a “shattered bedroom window” and a “ransacked” room upon her arrival.

“Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up,” she told authorities.

During a Bengals press conference days after the robbery, Burrows said: “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that’s all I got to say about that.

“We live a public life, and you know, one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career,” he added, acknowledging the challenges of fame. “Still learning, but I understand it’s a life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

Sources later told People that the two had been “hooking up” months before the robbery.

“They have been hooking up since the early fall, and are keeping it casual,” the source claimed.

Before the robbery sparked romance rumors with Ponton, Burrow had been in a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, since 2017. Fans speculated that the pair were engaged in 2023 after Holzmacher tagged the football player in an Instagram post featuring an engagement ring.