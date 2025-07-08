The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joe Burrow says home burglary canceled plans to buy a $2.9 million Batmobile
Bengals quarterback’s Ohio home was burglarized in December while he was away playing against the Dallas Cowboys
NFL star Joe Burrow has revealed that the December burglary of his Ohio home squashed his hopes of purchasing a $2.9 million Batmobile replica.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, 28, had previously spoken about his plans to purchase the limited edition Batmobile Tumbler from Wayne Enterprises during an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks series that was released about a week before he was robbed.
However, it seems the home break-in has made him rethink his investments.
During season two of Netflix’s sports docuseries, Quarterback, out now, Burrow opened up about the incident, saying: “Of f***ing course this happened to me right now.
“When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was.”
Asked by producers whether the robbery was the “impetus to cancel” his Batmobile purchase, Burrow replied: “Yeah. Yeah, that was, uh, you know, that’s… I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I had other things that I wanted to deal with at that point.”
The athlete had originally been in line to buy one of 10 Batmobiles being sold by the entertainment studio in celebration of the 85th anniversary of The Batman’s first appearance in 1939’s Detective Comics #27.
The $2.9 million collectible vehicle is not street-legal, according to the website, but it is fully functional and replicates the car driven by Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader in director Christopher Nolan’s superhero trilogy.
Last December, while Burrow was away playing in a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, his home was invaded.
Model Olivia Ponton, who was there at the time, called authorities to report the break-in. “Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 23, told the police in a call transcript.
She described finding a “shattered bedroom window” and a “ransacked” room upon her arrival. Her presence at Burrow’s home sparked relationship speculations.
Burrow later addressed the rumors at a press conference, saying: “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that’s all I got to say about that.”
Shortly thereafter, sources told People that the two had been “hooking up” months before the robbery.
“They have been hooking up since the early fall, and are keeping it casual,” the source claimed.
In June, Burrow and Ponton appeared to confirm their romance after they were spotted out and about in New York City on an apparent date night.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments