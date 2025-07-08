Joe Burrow says home burglary canceled plans to buy a $2.9 million Batmobile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL star Joe Burrow has revealed that the December burglary of his Ohio home squashed his hopes of purchasing a $2.9 million Batmobile replica.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, 28, had previously spoken about his plans to purchase the limited edition Batmobile Tumbler from Wayne Enterprises during an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks series that was released about a week before he was robbed.

However, it seems the home break-in has made him rethink his investments.

During season two of Netflix’s sports docuseries, Quarterback, out now, Burrow opened up about the incident, saying: “Of f***ing course this happened to me right now.

“When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was.”

Joe Burrow admits home burglary squashed his plans to purchase a Batmobile replica ( Getty )

Asked by producers whether the robbery was the “impetus to cancel” his Batmobile purchase, Burrow replied: “Yeah. Yeah, that was, uh, you know, that’s… I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I had other things that I wanted to deal with at that point.”

The athlete had originally been in line to buy one of 10 Batmobiles being sold by the entertainment studio in celebration of the 85th anniversary of The Batman’s first appearance in 1939’s Detective Comics #27.

The $2.9 million collectible vehicle is not street-legal, according to the website, but it is fully functional and replicates the car driven by Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader in director Christopher Nolan’s superhero trilogy.

Last December, while Burrow was away playing in a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, his home was invaded.

Model Olivia Ponton, who was there at the time, called authorities to report the break-in. “Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 23, told the police in a call transcript.

She described finding a “shattered bedroom window” and a “ransacked” room upon her arrival. Her presence at Burrow’s home sparked relationship speculations.

Burrow later addressed the rumors at a press conference, saying: “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that’s all I got to say about that.”

Shortly thereafter, sources told People that the two had been “hooking up” months before the robbery.

“They have been hooking up since the early fall, and are keeping it casual,” the source claimed.

In June, Burrow and Ponton appeared to confirm their romance after they were spotted out and about in New York City on an apparent date night.