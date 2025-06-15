Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesy Nelson has revealed she is finally home with her newborn twins after spending three months in hospital.

The former Little Mix singer, 34, gave birth to daughters Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster on 15 May, at 31 weeks and five days.

In March, Nelson underwent a procedure for pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, or TTTS, a condition that results in an unbalanced blood flow from one twin to another. The rare condition is thought to impact between 10 and 15 per cent of identical twins who share a placenta, and can prove fatal without intervention.

But on Saturday (14 June), Nelson shared a black-and-white picture of her two daughters lying next to each other at home, captioning the post: “My babies made it home for my birthday.”

According to the NHS, TTTS is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins’ placenta, causing an imbalance in blood flow from the “donor” twin to the “recipient” twin, leaving the latter with a greater blood volume than the other.

This can cause serious cardiac strain in the “recipient” twin, while the other is at risk of malnourishment.

In March, Nelson announced that the procedure to treat TTTS was successful, but said she was being kept in hospital due to the high-risk nature of her pregnancy.

Since their birth two months later in May, the babies had been cared for a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

The singer recently opened up about their experience, telling fans online: “Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU [neonatal intensive care unit].”

“It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies,” she said. “Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them it breaks your heart into a million pieces.”

Jesy Nelson shared a photo of her cradling her newborn daughters alongside partner Zion Foster ( Instagram/Jesy Nelson )

She called her daughters “the strongest little girls I’ve ever known”.

Her partner, Zion Foster, whom she has been with since 2023, ran the London marathon in April to raise money for the charity Twins Trust, which supports parents and families with twins, triplets and more.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “Me and Jess have been on a rollercoaster of a journey ever since finding out we were expecting twins. The first hand experience really opened my eyes to the reality of multiple pregnancies and I spent most of the time wishing I could do more for Jess to support her and the twins but it was genuinely out of our hands and we felt so helpless.”

He added: “The marathon gave me an opportunity to show up for my family, and to know that the twins will be able to look back at this when they are old enough to understand is priceless. This was my way of showing them how PROUD I am of them for their strength and bravery.”