Jesy Nelson gives birth to ‘fighting strong’ twins after rare pregnancy complications

Jesy Nelson has given birth to twin daughters after dealing with rare complications during her pregnancy.

In a social media post, the former Little Mix singer, 33, revealed that the two babies, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were born on 15 May.

The X Factor star was previously diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, or TTTS, a condition that results in an unbalanced blood flow from one twin to another.

The rare condition is thought to impact between 10 and 15 per cent of identical twins who share a placenta, and can prove fatal without intervention.

Earlier this month, Nelson underwent a successful operation and has remained under medical supervision since.

“So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days,” Nelson wrote on Instagram, alongside photos showing her and her partner Zion Foster with their newborn children.

“It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!” she added.

“We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.”

According to the NHS, TTTS is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins’ placenta, causing an imbalance in blood flow from the “donor” twin to the “recipient” twin, leaving the latter with a greater blood volume than the other.

This can cause serious cardiac strain in the “recipient” twin, while the other is at risk of malnourishment.

In an Instagram story, Foster, who has been in a relationship with Nelson since 2023, described his daughters as his “princesses” and thanked God for their safe arrival.

Nelson previously opened up about her difficult pregnancy in an Instagram video shared in March.

Nelson and her partner Zion Foster previously opened up about the difficult pregnancy ( @jesynelson/Instagram )

“We wanted to let you in on our journey and what we’ve been going through,” she told her followers.

“So we are having identical twins which is so exciting – we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.”

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of,” she continued.

“But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying.”

Nelson revealed that she was being “monitored very closely” by doctors, and

“The current situation is that every time I’ve gone it has got a little bit worse but we are just hoping and praying for the best,” she said.