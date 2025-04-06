Jesy Nelson shares update from hospital after surgery to save unborn twins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesy Nelson has shared an update from hospital one week on from undergoing an operation that is hoped to prevent complications around a high-risk pregnancy condition.

The former Little Mix singer, 34, who left the girl group in 2020, is expecting twins with her partner Zion Foster, who she first started dating in January 2023.

Nelson previously revealed she was diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome in March, meaning her babies share a placenta, which could lead to potential health risks.

Following the successful operation, the singer told fans the condition had “cleared up” but that her cervix was now very short, meaning she can’t leave because her “waters could break at any point”.

“I can’t leave the hospital until I’m a certain amount of weeks, so every week we’re just like, ‘Please, please, please, stay in there,’” she said.

One week on from the operation, Nelson celebrated that she hadn’t yet gone into labour and thanked her fans for all their support during the stressful time.

“We just wanted to come on here because we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong,” she said.

open image in gallery Jesy Nelson has shared an update with fans one week on from an emergency surgery to save her unborn twins ( Jesy Nelson )

“We’re still in here [in the hospital]. Going strong. We hope you all enjoy the sunshine, unfortunately we can’t,” she added. “Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road but that’s as far as we can go.”

“Have the best Sunday ever. Enjoy the sunshine and we’ll be keeping you updated on our journey,” Nelson signed off.

The singer has previously said her twins were monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA), meaning they share a single placenta but have their own separate sacs.

According to the NHS website, TTTS affects 10 to 15 per cent of identical twins who share a placenta, and it “can have serious consequences”.

open image in gallery Former Little Mix singer will remain in hospital until her labour begins ( Instagram @jesynelson )

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins’ placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin, known as the donor, to the recipient twin, leaving one baby with a greater blood volume than the other.

Nelson and Foster first went public with their relationship in January 2023. The couple dated for 18 months before breaking up in August 2024. They later rekindled and split up for the second time five months later.

Despite their break up, the couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post in January this year.

“She’s eating for three now,” wrote Nelson, who later revealed she has suffered from relentless nausea and “constant vomiting”.