Jeremy Clarkson denies burning effigy of Donald Trump

Jeremy Clarkson has responded to accusations that he burned an effigy of US president Donald Trump on Bonfire Night.

The 69-year-old Clarkson’s Farm star, who recently underwent a heart procedure after becoming unwell while on holiday, called the claims “utter horse s***”.

A picture of a figure dressed in a suit with what appeared to be a coiffed hairstyle burning in the middle of flames was shared by the TV personality on Tuesday night (5 November).

He captioned the post: “Bonfire Night at The Farmer’s Dog pub”.

The image provoked a divided response from his social media followers, after the businessman and Home Alone 2 star was elected the 47th president of the US on Wednesday morning (6 November).

“This is disappointing,” wrote one person, while another added, “Anyway….looking forward to voting for TRUMP today!”

A third Republican supporter accused the former Top Gear host of being “corrupted by the Democrats”.

However, Clarkson cleared up any confusion by resharing an article about the bonfire and denying the claims.

“Utter horse sh*t,” he wrote in the caption posted on Wednesday afternoon.

“If I was going to burn someone contemporary on our fire, it would be someone closer to home. But it was actually just Guy Fawkes.”

Clarkson responded to claims he burned an effigy of Donald Trump ( Instagram/JeremyClarkson1 )

The US has endured a chaotic and highly polarised election day in which the US voted to elect either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

Shortly after posting the image of Guy Fawkes burning in the fire, Clarkson revealed that his hit Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm had been renewed for a fifth season.

“Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example,” he said as lights arranged themselves behind him in the video.

“But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.”

The documentary series first aired on Prime Video in 2021, and follows the former Top Gear host as he attempts to run his 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm near Chipping Norton.

The 61-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, decided to see if he could run it himself. A long-awaited third series was released to success in May.