Jennifer Love Hewitt admits she hasn’t talked to Sarah Michelle Gellar in nearly 30 years

Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about her relationship with her former co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar — and revealed that they haven’t spoken since the 1990s.

In an interview with Vulture published on Friday, the Ghost Whisperer actor, 46, addressed the rumors that she and Gellar, 48, are in the middle of a decades-long feud, which got further attention after Gellar avoided answering questions about Hewitt while on the red carpet, and didn’t mention her in an Instagram Story about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt told the publication when asked about the feud. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?”

She continued, saying that she and Gellar haven’t interacted with each other since the release of the first I Know What You Did Last Summer movie back in 1997.

‘Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out,’ Hewitt said ( Getty Images )

“I haven’t seen Sarah,” she said. “Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from.”

Although the pair were co-stars in the first film, Gellar’s character was killed off. She was still around the production of the second film, given the actor’s marriage to her co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.

Hewitt’s Vulture interview was before the movie’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this week. While Gellar shared an Instagram post from the event on Wednesday, she notably did not include any photos with Hewitt or tag her.

“For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor later defended herself in the post’s comments.

“And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

Hewitt also posted on Instagram to celebrate the release of the new film. The carousel of photos largely featured her on the set of the film alongside the new cast members.

“To everyone in the original cast you hold a special place in my teenage heart. And to the new cast congrats!” part of her caption read.