WNBA star Paige Bueckers finally confirms girlfriend after months of speculation

Paige Bueckers has confirmed that she made a slam dunk in her love life — revealing that her former teammate at UConn, Azzi Fudd, is her girlfriend.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old Dallas Wings player interviewed with WAG Talk at a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event, where she was tasked with answering questions all relating to Fudd, 22.

“How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” the interviewer asked Bueckers as she smiled. At the end of the interview, Bueckers was formally asked for a “girlfriend reveal,” where she said, “Azzi Fudd.”

The basketball star was able to successfully answer questions about Fudd’s life, including the name of the high school she attended, the year she was named Gatorade Player of the Year, her ranking in the class of 2021, and the year she made her first collegiate start.

Bueckers also answered questions about the college basketball team that Fudd's dad played for, the basketball player she was named after, the award she won for her national championship performance, and even what phone case she uses after Fudd went viral last month for showing off her phone case that read, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section to gush over Bueckers being open about her relationship.

“THIS JUST MADE MY WHOLE YEAR OMG I LOVE PAIGE AND AZZI SO MUCH,” one TikTok commenter wrote while another agreed, writing, “ok this is like THE REALL hard launch.”

Rumors about the two players, who were long-time best friends, have circulated for years and escalated after their basketball team took home the national championship earlier this year. Fudd sat next to Bueckers and her family during the WNBA draft as the Dallas Wings used their first round pick to choose Bueckers, with Fudd getting the first hug after the announcement.

Over the last few months, the two have also been seen wearing matching necklaces with each other’s initials on them and holding hands while at Wings games.

The two also teased their relationship on Wednesday at the ESPYs, where the WNBA player shared a since-expired Instagram Story of Fudd on the red carpet with three hot face emojis.

While answering the media’s questions on the carpet, Bueckers revealed that she would let Fudd take a last-second shot to save her if her life were on the line.

Throughout Bueckers’ debut season in the WNBA, she has averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals. Following her success at UConn, she was selected as a first-round draft pick for the Wings in April.

While Fudd was also expected to be a first-round draft pick for the WNBA, she decided to spend another year at UConn, where she will be a graduate student.