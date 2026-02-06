Jennifer Garner’s food brand raises nearly $198 million in US IPO
Garner is a co-founder of children’s food company Once Upon a Farm
Actor Jennifer Garner's organic children's food company, Once Upon a Farm, has secured nearly $198 million in its US initial public offering.
The Berkeley California−based firm and its backers offered around 11 million shares at $18 apiece the midpoint of its $17 to $19 target range.
This IPO values the company at approximately $724.2 million, based on its prospectus. The successful offering positions the IPO market for a breakout year in 2026, following a prolonged slump that began easing in late 2025, driven by pent-up demand and a pipeline of high-profile companies.
Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz started Once Upon a Farm in 2015. Two years later, Garner and John Foraker, former CEO of food brand Annie's, joined as co-founders.
The company sells products for children of all ages, including cold-pressed pouches, frozen meals and oat bars.
Industry experts say the shift toward organic and health-focused diets continues to shape buying habits, benefiting brands centered on nutrition and ingredient transparency.
Once Upon a Farm warned in its prospectus that trade barriers in Mexico and South America, from where it sources a significant share of its fruit and vegetable ingredients, could cause shortages and raise costs.
Despite a pickup in IPO activity, analysts have cautioned that trade tensions could still weigh on consumer companies exposed to cross-border supply chains.
Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan are the joint lead book-running managers. Once Upon a Farm will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "OFRM".
