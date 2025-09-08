Orlando Bloom opens up about surprising friendship with Jeff Bezos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Orlando Bloom has opened up about his surprising friendship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, was first introduced to the tech billionaire while working on the crime comedy Deep Cover and the fantasy series Carnival Row, which are both Amazon productions.

Bloom said that although Bezos is a controversial figure on the world’s stage, he “takes people at face value” and has found the 61-year-old to be “gracious” and “cool”.

“When you’re in a position like that people want to have multiple opinions and actually I just take people on face value,” the actor told The Times.

He added: “The person that I know is remarkably gracious and cool and wise and fun to be around.”

Bloom was one of many A-list celebrities who attended Bezos’s lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice this June, an elaborate society spectacle that left many Venetians furious.

The actor attended the ceremony in the historic city alone, sparking rumours he’d separated from pop star fiancée Katy Perry after nine years together.

open image in gallery Orlando Bloom has opened up about his unlikely friendship with Jeff Bezos ( Getty )

Perry and Bloom, who share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy, confirmed their break-up in a joint statement days later, saying they’re committed to “keeping things amicable” between them as they continue to co-parent.

Speaking with Today co-host Craig Melvin this week, Bloom said he’s “so grateful” for the relationship because “we have the most beautiful daughter”.

He added of his current relationship with Perry: “We're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love.”

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed their daughter in 2020. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

open image in gallery Bloom at Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice in June ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bloom and Perry, 40, had previously split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space,” but the actor later proposed in 2019 after they rekindled their bond.

Days after confirming their break-up, the two were seen on a yacht in Italy with Bezos and Sanchez.

In the months since the split, Perry has been linked to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, with the pair seen dining at Montreal restaurant Le Violon during Perry’s break from her Lifetimes tour.

Bloom rose to fame as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings franchise, reprising his role for The Hobbit films in 2013 and 2014. He further rose to fame as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series before landing roles in Troy and Kingdom of Heaven.