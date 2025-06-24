Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Part of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding invite has been revealed, setting social media ablaze.

The couple is reportedly tying the knot this week in Venice in a wedding rumored to be costing the Amazon founder at least $10 million.

ABC News reported it exclusively obtained a portion of the invite, requesting guests not bring gifts.

Adorned with illustrations of butterflies, birds, feathers, and shooting stars in various shades of muted and vibrant pinks and blues, the invite read: “We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: Please, no gifts.

“Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice,” the invite continued.

Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the lagoon habitats that protect Venice’s future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding invite has been revealed ( AFP/Getty )

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories,” the invite, complete with an illustration at the bottom of boats on a canal, concluded. “Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”

Further details weren’t included on this section of the invitation. Still, the image of the invite ignited strong opinions from some.

“That is one ugly invite!!!“ one person wrote on X, while another agreed: “Wow, that's the worst invitation design I've ever seen.”

“No way this is real. I could have chosen better clip art,” someone else chimed in, while another said: “When you are the richest man on earth but made wedding card via microsoft world and pinterest.”

“Temu a** wedding invite,” another wrote, referring to the heavily discounted e-commerce site.

Someone else landed the ultimate diss by writing on X: “this invitation looks like it was brought from Amazon.”

Initially reported as taking place June 24-26, the wedding festivities appear to actually be later in the week. Venice officials have declined to confirm dates publicly, acknowledging only that the wedding is taking place in late June.

A source in Italy told the Daily Mail that the official wedding ceremony will take place Friday, June 27, on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore, with Bezos’s $500 million yacht, Koru, docked in the harbor, as part of a three-day extravaganza.

The day before will reportedly be a gala, and the day after the ceremony will involve another grand party at a palazzo or church, according to the source.

While the guest list also remains closely guarded, several well-known figures have already been seen making their way to Venice, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.