No one is safe from the maddeningly viral “67” trend: not in schools, not in churches, and not even in the White House.

Vice President JD Vance said the nonsensical slang term snuck its way into his five-year-old son’s vocabulary, which apparently caused an embarrassing scene during their Mass service over the weekend.

“Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating ‘six seven’ like 10 times,” Vance, 41, posted Tuesday on X, before joking about the first amendment’s right to free speech.

“And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever,” he said.

Vance later added in a follow-up tweet: “Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story.”

JD Vance is fed up with the '67' trend ( Getty Images )

The trend does have an origin story, even though its start does not explain the overwhelming widespread popularity of the numbers.

“67” comes from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” which refers to a six-foot-seven-inches tall basketball player. The term skyrocketed to internet fame through viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.

While it technically does not mean anything, “67” has been known to be repeated and sometimes echoed in a call-and-response pattern among young people. Often shouted and paired with a juggling motion, the phrase has become inescapable and was even named the 2025 Word of the Year.

Vance is not the only adult who is fed up with the term. Teachers across America are banning the slang from their classroomsas it becomes more and more of a distraction. Educators have cracked down on the term by deducting points or assigning essays for students that make them explain the meaningless trend.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang — nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, told Today in October.

A school county in Indiana recently started “ticketing” children who said “67” during the school day in a spoof video shared on social media. The sheriff’s department joked that they had passed the fake law to “keep parents sane during this time.”

West Coast fast food chain In-N-Out Burger also recently removed the number “67” from its ordering system entirely due to swarms of teens causing chaos whenever the number was read out in the restaurant.